Community groups are urging the Albanese government to roll out a funding package to retrofit low-income homes with a suite of energy-efficiency measures in Tuesday's federal budget.
It would include electrifying low-income homes by switching out inefficient gas cookers and and heaters, installing rooftop solar and upgrading insulation.
More than 90 community groups and businesses have co-signed a letter to be handed to assistant Climate Change Minister Jenny McAllister on Monday.
Signatories include the Australian Council of Social Service, Community Housing Industry Association and the Energy Efficiency Council.
It comes as the Albanese government is developing a national energy performance strategy which will include funding for a tool for people to check the energy performance of their home.
But the letter, while acknowledging this strategy was an "important initiative", asked the government to include an "ambitious home retrofit package, prioritising low-income households".
"As energy bills mount, cost of living and the climate change crisis worsens, the case for retrofitting homes with electrification, energy efficiency, gas appliance replacement, and rooftop solar installations, has never been stronger," the letter states.
"Direct government investment in deep retrofits for homes occupied by people on low incomes would build economies of scale and market capacity reducing the costs for all housing retrofits, while reducing poverty and inequality for the most vulnerable in our society."
ACOSS chief executive Cassandra Goldie said the move would provide long-lasting bill relief, "while also tacking the climate crisis".
"Despite living in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, people in Australia on low incomes are going without food and getting sick because they cannot afford their energy bills," Ms Goldie said.
ACOSS figures showed 65 per cent of people on low incomes were cutting back on heating and cooling and almost 60 per cent were going without essentials like food and medication to afford their energy bills.
ACOSS also found there was a 15 per cent jump in people accessing energy hardship programs in 2022, and a near 40 per cent increase in energy debts above $2500.
The plea comes as the federal government promised energy bill relief will be a 'centrepiece' in Tuesday's budget amid warnings energy prices are expected to rise by up to 20 per cent this winter.
New homes being built in Australia must comply with upgraded energy efficiency standards coming into effect this year under the National Construction Code.
It means new houses must meet improved minimum performance from six stars to seven stars under the Nationwide House Energy Rating Scheme.
However, the majority of Australian homes rate below two stars in energy performance, forcing occupants to freeze through winter and swelter in extreme heat.
Community Housing Industry Association chief executive Wendy Hayhurst said retrofitting old and inefficient community houses would "save residents money, make their homes more comfortable and reduce emissions."
"The electrification and efficiency revolution is ramping up in Australia but without government action people in social housing will miss out on the financial and health benefits it brings," Ms Hayhurst said.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
