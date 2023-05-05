Retired nurse Julie Pellas is making a significant impact in the heart of a regional Australian town.
As a dedicated volunteer at Uniting AgeWell Strath-Haven Community, Julie not only enriches the lives of the elderly residents but also pays tribute to her roots in the community.
With National Volunteer Week approaching (May 15-21), it's the perfect time to recognise the tireless efforts of people like Julie.
This year's theme, The Change Makers, celebrates volunteers who drive change and promote inclusion across the Australian community.
Uniting AgeWell CEO, Andrew Kinnersly, acknowledged the vital contributions of volunteers like Julie, whose services have allowed the organisation to grow and flourish.
"This theme rings true for us, where inclusion is a core value underpinning everything we do," he said.
Eight years ago, Julie began volunteering at Strath-Haven Community in Bendigo to spend more time with her parents, who were also residents.
Despite their passing in 2018, she continues to be a beacon of joy for many elderly community members, including parents of her school friends and families of people she has nursed.
Working closely with the lifestyle team, Julie engages residents in various activities, such as outings, bingo, carpet bowls, trivia quizzes, and even organising footy tipping - despite knowing nothing about the sport.
"Everyone is happy with me because I'm so impartial," she laughed.
For Julie, volunteering is more than just a way to give back; it's also a way to connect with others.
"I feel quite selfish, actually," she admitted.
"I absolutely love spending time with the residents, and I find we have so many things in common."
Uniting AgeWell and similar services offer numerous opportunities for volunteers to make a difference in their communities.
There's something to suit all interests, ages and skill levels.
So as National Volunteer Week approaches, let's celebrate the hard work and dedication of change-makers like Julie, who truly make the world a better place.
