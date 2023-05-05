The opposition has described the Albanese government's axing of the controversial $484 million ParentsNext scheme as an "astonishing attack of some Australia's most vulnerable people" and the start of a dismantling of mutual obligations.
The criticism from opposition spokesperson for employment Michaelia Cash, who also charges that Labor is hurting businesses who are struggling to find staff, has been rejected by the Finance Minister Katy Gallagher who said the opposition is misunderstanding the programs they set up in government.
Under the ParentsNext program, parents of children aged between nine months and six years could have welfare payments suspended for non-compliance with requirements for meetings, study or parenting-related activities.
The mutual obligations requirements are to be dropped for just over a year as the nearly 100,000 people on ParentsNext are transitioned to a new support service. Forming a new service means there is no budget saving from this move.
Senator Cash said abolishing ParentsNext severed the parent's connection to work.
"The ParentsNext program went to the heart of what the previous Coalition government was committed to achieving," she said. "We want all Australians to have the chance to participate in the workforce and enjoy the benefits and confidence this brings. As we know, the longer a person spends out of the workforce, the harder it is to return."
She said Labor was slowly dismantling the system of obligating people on payments to look for a job.
"Prime Minister Albanese does not believe in the concept of mutual obligation," the WA senator said.
"This is the basic principle that if you are receiving assistance, you should be looking for work or preparing for work. The Coalition, in contrast, believes in mutual obligations because we know that the best form of welfare is a job."
But the Finance Minister rejected the opposition's "free advice".
"I think the opposition misunderstood their own program that they put in place because it is about providing opportunities to get job ready and to undertake parenting programs or to do more education for those that may have left school because of their parenting responsibilities," Senator Gallagher told reporters.
"I wouldn't see that as a concern. I think the issue we have identified is we want this and it is a vulnerable cohort to be able to get those opportunities without taking away their weekly money.
"That is what has been happening. It's a small group of vulnerable Australians who, when they didn't show up to take their kid to the library for story time, had their money withheld."
The minister said there were about 98,000 parents on the ParentsNext program, of which about 95,000 were women.
The Greens welcomed the abolition of ParentsNext but flagged the party would be looking at the new co-designed replacement program very carefully.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
