Stan Roberts' world has evolved around his wife, Dorothy, for the last 28 years they have been married.
So, in the way that carers deeply understand, he felt heartbroken but also hugely relieved when she moved into Uniting AgeWell Kalkee Community Nangatta towards the end of 2021 after her dementia worsened.
And now that he's living on his own, Stan's world still revolves around her, only in her new home.
As well as visiting Dorothy, he volunteers there two days a week: helping the staff during busy meal times and being involved with activities for residents.
The 80-year-old even brings along the saxophone he's been playing since a teenager and performs old favourites for everyone.
It's very rewarding listening to the residents' stories about their lives. Dementia is a very cruel disease, and it's a privilege to spend time with people and know that I am bringing joy into their lives.- Stan Roberts, volunteer
It's National Volunteer Week (May 15-21) and time to give a huge shout-out to all Australia's volunteers, like Stan, for their ongoing work and tireless energy in enriching the lives of residents and clients.
The theme for this year is The Change Makers, which celebrates the power to drive change and ensure volunteering is inclusive of all members of the Australian community.
"This theme rings true for us, where inclusion is a core value underpinning everything we do," Uniting AgeWell CEO Andrew Kinnersly said.
"With a long history of volunteer support, Uniting AgeWell's services have grown and flourished, a vital contribution we recognise and appreciate each and every day."
Retired computer whiz Stan quickly admits that volunteering adds purpose to his days.
"It's very rewarding listening to the residents' stories about their lives," he says. "Dementia is a very cruel disease, and it's a privilege to spend time with people and know that I am bringing joy into their lives."
Stan dreads the day that Dorothy no longer recognises him. But that will be even more reason for him to continue volunteering and to bring purpose and meaning to his life as well as that of older people.
