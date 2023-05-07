Is everyone's favourite AI tool taking the public service by storm? Not really, but the Australian Taxation Office has not ruled out bureaucrats using ChatGPT at work.
The agency is in the process of a comprehensive risk assessment of the impact of artificial intelligence tools like the chat bot, which can answer questions and simulate conversations.
In a newsletter article sent to staff last Monday, the agency set out its cautious but optimistic approach to AI.
"The ATO has been using AI tools with human oversight for some time to review large quantities of unstructured data for risk identification," the article reads.
"ChatGPT is an evolution of such tools being larger in scale and open source."
While the risk assessment is under way staff aren't banned from using the bot, but should follow guidelines issued by the agency when "exploring potential uses".
The golden rule: don't enter ATO-specific questions or data, including taxpayer information. The tax office has no way of monitoring that data once it's entered, and no visibility over who has access to it.
Also a handy reminder: don't lean on the chatbot to inform decision-making or for technical advice, and always review responses because "it can provide incorrect answers in a confident way".
The Attorney-General's Department has also not ruled out ChatGPT, though again, it's unclear what public servants can actually use it for given they're not supposed to use it for decision-making or provision of services.
"Subject to acceptable use and security policies, artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT are accessible within AGD's IT environment," a spokesperson said.
But AGD and ATO's approaches set them apart from other agencies, most of which are not so keen on the AI tool.
The Commonwealth doesn't have a policy on it, so it's up to agencies at the moment, though the Digital Transformation Agency doesn't support ChatGPT's use for delivery of services or decision making.
It's "not authorised for use" on the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Art's network, and likewise can't be accessed on work-issued devices at Services Australia.
Nor is it "approved or endorsed" within the Department of Health and Aged Care portfolio.
Public servants are hopping into Ubers all over town, it seems, with a significant rise in the number trips so far this financial year.
APS staff have expensed 750 rideshare trips since July 2022, adding up to $15,755.31, a document released under freedom of information shows.
Bureaucrats have spent $11,000 more so far this financial year than they did in 2021-22. That year only 269 trips were billed, adding up to $4467.59.
And it was even lower in 2020-21, though COVID likely had a lot to do with that, with 122 trips expensed for $2081.93.
A new talent program will prep the best and the brightest of the APS for their time in the spotlight.
The Australian Public Service Commission has approached the market for services to support the Deputy Secretaries Talent Council, which supports a "strong pipeline of leaders" into the upper echelons of the APS.
Those sought-after services include the design and delivery of "a rigorous and objective talent assessment" for public servants in the SES1 and SES2 bands.
Assessment rounds take place each year for 30-40 employees, and the commission wants a program which will "continue to embed a one-APS approach to talent management".
Public Eye hopes the successful tenderer will bring a bit of pizzazz to the process. We're thinking a talent show-style set-up, complete with judging panel and performances. But that's just us.
A minister is a minister to a public servant. But what happens if that minister has the same title as another minister?
It's a question we at Public Eye asked this week after a colleague of ours spotted what we thought was an anomaly.
Both Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain and Ballarat MP Catherine King hold the title of ministers for regional development and local government. Ms King sits in cabinet while Ms McBain is in the outer ministry and is the portfolio's junior minister.
But they're not the only ones.
Mark Butler is Minister for Health and Aged Care while Anika Wells, an outer minister, is the Minister for Aged Care.
Before that, Justine Elliot and Nicola Roxon both were the ministers for ageing under the first Rudd government.
So, sure, it's not new. But let's brush history aside for a moment - how does it affect reporting lines and the work done?
Well, rank still remains. In the case of Ms King and Ms McBain, the latter is the senior minister.
While Ms McBain holds the same title, Ms King has the final say. The area of territories, however, is solely in Ms McBain's square.
Everything, including the kitchen sink, will be thrown at Defence recruitment efforts as it works to lift its numbers drastically over the next few decades.
New submarines, long-range missiles, and climate change challenges are all on the agenda but Labor has reiterated the most important asset going forward will be people.
In the end, however, the success of this critical mission will still boil down to one thing - the security vetting process. And as we've reported time and time again, that process moves at a snail's pace.
The good news is there are changes ahead.
Following the release of the Defence Strategic Review last month, Defence and ASIO are working together to accelerate shake up top clearance processing.
Duties for processing the highest clearance for defence personnel, Positive Vetting, will be handed to the Top Secret Privileged Access Authority, TSPA.
It follows a bill introduced by Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil to make ASIO the central authority responsible for those needing the most privileged access.
And in the meantime, Defence is working hard to fix its plagued MyClearance portal, after it was revealed a number of national security agencies had trouble using it at all.
The Office of National Intelligence revealed it was one of those using creative workarounds such as phone calls and emails. Yikes.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
