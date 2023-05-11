Flickerfest will be on at Palace Electric on Thursday May 18 at 7pm with nine short films including four with Canberra connections. Among them is Callum Flinn's drama The Pleasure of Meeting Someone, shot in Lyneham, and Clear Range with local cast and crews. Prajdnik Awasthi's Marionettes (And The Virtue Of A Lotus Flower), produced and animated in Canberra, is based on the true story of the filmmaker's Nepalese grandmother and her plight as a child bride. The other Canberra-linked films are the comedy of errors White Lies by Greg Moran and The Overflow, about two young women on a skate to Canberra for climate change, shot around the city. For more information, see: flickerfest.com.au.
Experience a tapestry of sights, sounds and tastes celebrating more than 15 cultures and communities from around the world - including Brazilian, Punjabi, Chinese, Balinese, Javanese, Greek, Irish and local First Nations - at the Tapestry of Cultures Family Festival on Saturday May 13 from 10am to 4pm at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra. This free-to-enter event will feature diverse music and dance performances, food from around the world, an array of enticing market stalls, family-friendly workshops and creative drop-in activities. The Museum's Tim and Gina Fairfax Discovery Centre, an immersive play and learning space for children of all abilities from birth to six years, will also be free for the day, offering stories and activities for young children. Costs apply for some activities. See: nma.gov.au.
At the Harmonie German Club on Saturday May 20 at 7.30pm, the Blamey Street Big Band will celebrate two jazz legends with the concert Ella Fitzgerald Meets Count Basie. Among the numbers to be performed - some instrumental, some with vocals by Leisa Keen - are Too Darn Hot and Sweet Georgia Brown. See: eventbrite.com.au.
Following the inaugural Kaleidoscope exhibition in 2022, Belconnen Arts Centre is inviting LGBTIQ+ artists in Canberra and throughout Australia - at any level of artistic experience - to create and share what being queer means to them. Contributions from all viewpoints are welcome - in 2D or 3D, using painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, glass, photography, drawing or other media - and artists working in any stage of their creative practice are welcome to explore this theme. Entries are due by midnight on Tuesday, August 1. See: belcoarts.com.au.
This murder mystery is the longest-running theatrical production in the world (the original production, in London, started in 1952 and apart from a COVID-mandated pause, is still going). This 70th anniversary Australian touring production is now in its Canberra season. The story is set on a stormy, snowy night when a murder has been committed. In Monkswell Manor, the staff and guests are stranded by the weather. It becomes clear that the murderer is among them. Canberra Theatre, various dates and times until May 21. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Free-Rain Theatre Company presents Robert Harling's play that celebrates the strength and resilence of southern women in the United States. Set in the fictional town of Chinquapin, Louisiana, it follows a group of close-knit friends as they navigate life's ups and downs together. Through humour, heartache, and unwavering support, these women prove that they are as tough as steel and as beautiful as magnolias. It's on at ACT HUB, various dates and times until May 20. See: acthub.com.au.
This solo exhibition by Carmen Ky brings together her Western traditional art training, Eastern philosophy and her deep connection to the Australian landscape. It's on at Humble House Gallery, 93 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick until May 28. See: humblehouse.com.au.
Canberra Repertory Society has its final day of Crimes of the Heart on Saturday May 13 at 2pm and 7.30pm at Canberra REP Theatre. In Beth Henley's black comedy, the three Magrath sisters are together in their home town in the US south for the first time in a decade. Lenny never left. Meg pursued the spotlight, but found spirits. And Babe has been arrested for the murder of her abusive husband. The play explores the consequences of past choices and how these force reimaginings of the present and future. See: canberrarep.org.au.
This comedy looks at the members of one of the lesser-known houses at a certain magic school (but has no official connection with J.K. Rowling). It's suitable for ages eight and up is on at the Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, various dates and times until May 20. See: theq.net.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
