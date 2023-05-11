The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from May 13, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Flickerfest returns

Flickerfest will be on at Palace Electric on Thursday May 18 at 7pm with nine short films including four with Canberra connections. Among them is Callum Flinn's drama The Pleasure of Meeting Someone, shot in Lyneham, and Clear Range with local cast and crews. Prajdnik Awasthi's Marionettes (And The Virtue Of A Lotus Flower), produced and animated in Canberra, is based on the true story of the filmmaker's Nepalese grandmother and her plight as a child bride. The other Canberra-linked films are the comedy of errors White Lies by Greg Moran and The Overflow, about two young women on a skate to Canberra for climate change, shot around the city. For more information, see: flickerfest.com.au.

