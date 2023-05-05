The Canberra Times

Volunteer and garden lover brings colour to others

May 5 2023 - 11:22am
Merv Stanton brings colour and vibrancy to those around him. Picture supplied
When Merv Stanton's late wife moved into residential aged care over a decade ago, she looked out her bedroom window and said, "The garden is beautifully green, but there's no colour".

