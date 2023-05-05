Debby Saunders loves making older people smile.
And she attributes the great joy and purpose she feels in her life to volunteering to do this at Uniting AgeWell Newnham Community Aldersgate Village.
"If I can make even one person happier each day, then I'm happy," Debby said. "And I've learned over the years that there's always a way to connect to someone; even a gentle hand massage is a way of showing care."
It's National Volunteer Week (May 15-21) and time to give a huge shout-out to all volunteers, like Debby, for their generous work and tireless energy in enriching the lives of others.
The theme for this year is The Change Makers, which celebrates the power to drive change and ensure volunteering is inclusive of all members of the Australian community.
Uniting AgeWell general manager Tasmania Jane Johnston said, "This theme rings true for us, where inclusion is a core value underpinning everything we do. With a long history of volunteer support, Uniting AgeWell's services have grown and flourished, a vital contribution we recognise and appreciate."
Debby got into volunteering quite by accident. Nearly five years ago, her mother, Elsie Saunders, needed specialised care after having a fall and moved to the Aldersgate Village residential aged care facility.
Debby worked but had her mornings free and visited her mum every day. "I'd sit with Mum as she enjoyed all the activities: the craft classes, the exercises, the knitting group and bingo. I started to help the lifestyle team, and they soon suggested that I become a regular volunteer," Debby explained. "And I absolutely love it!"
Debby has never stopped volunteering at the village. She was there throughout COVID when the afterschool care and vacation care programs she ran from her home became a victim of the lockdowns.
It was wonderful to know I was making a difference.- Debby Saunders, volunteer
"It was challenging, but it was also a hugely uplifting experience," Debby said. "It was wonderful to know I was making a difference. There's great joy in creating joy."
Debby's mum passed away in October, and Debby, now 58, said continuing to volunteer at the facility brings her great comfort.
In many cases, volunteering has been a pathway to finding a permanent role at the organisation. "It's understandable, really. One of the prerequisites for working at Uniting AgeWell is kindness. And you have to be a special, kind person to volunteer," Jane Johnston said.
Like Aldersgate Village lifestyle assistant Mitchell Leedham. Towards the end of 2021, Mitchell was busy with his associate degree in applied health and community sport when he applied to volunteer at the site.
"I loved it from the get-go," Mitchell said. An opening came up, he applied for it, and the rest is history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.