ACT teachers pay deal welcomed by independent teachers union

By Sarah Lansdown
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
Parents say extra pupil-free days in the ACT public school teachers' pay deal will be difficult to manage while teachers in Catholic and independent schools can expect a significant boost to their salaries.

