Times Past: May 6,1993

The partners of Australia's members of Parliament were just as important to the country's democracy as the politicians themselves, the prime minister's wife, Annita Keating, said at the annual gathering of such partners at the Lodge.
In a strongly delivered speech that broke with the tradition of PM's wives' simply being hostesses of goodwill luncheons - not giving addresses at them - Mrs Keating said not only did parliamentary partners lead their own lives and make their own contributions but they also made it possible for "their" politicians to do their jobs.
"Some of us are very involved in our partners' work, others prefer to keep right out of it ... but for all our differences, whether we are wives of prime ministers or spouses of backbenchers, we have something very important in common and that is the role we play in the way Australia is governed," she said.
Although she was sorry to say through her own years as a parliamentary partner the imbalance between men and women was glaring - just a few token splodges of suit grey broke the courtiers' rainbow - she hoped in the future there would be "many more men's faces among us, which will mean more women's faces in the parliament".
Before the speech - her qualifications for which came from attending 18 years' worth of such lunches - Mrs Keating said she wanted to gauge the partners' feelings about the tradition.
In the previous year, she had hosted an afternoon tea, complete with children, in an attempt to lighten the atmosphere, but had decided to revert to a sit-down meal again this time as so many new names were on the list.
If the mood did need lightening, it was hard to pick. The only tension between Mrs Keating and Caroline Hewson - wife of opposition leader John - was in the colours of their jackets. The two leaders' wives put their opposing familial allegiances aside, the clashing of hues of two different designer pinks struggling and jostling for attention, aligned as they were prominently - and diplomatically - side by side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.