Times Past: May 6,1993

By Jess Hollingsworth
May 6 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1993.
The partners of Australia's members of Parliament were just as important to the country's democracy as the politicians themselves, the prime minister's wife, Annita Keating, said at the annual gathering of such partners at the Lodge.

