Inflation will come down faster than expected as the economy slows under pressure from 11 rate rises, high living costs and the hit to household wealth from lower house prices, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia.
In a crucial update on the economic outlook just days out from the federal budget, the Reserve Bank confirmed price pressure has passed their peak and non-housing inflation is slowing as prices for goods moderate.
These developments, combined with an increase in labour supply and an expected easing in wage pressures, have led the central bank to forecast headline inflation will slow more quickly than previously expected, dropping to 6.25 per cent in the June quarter (0.5 of a percentage point lower than predicted three months ago), reach 4.5 per cent by the end of the year and ease to 3.5 per cent around this time next year.
The improved inflation outlook is underpinned by weaker growth prospects.
The RBA expects gross domestic product to increase by just 1.25 per cent this year and 1.75 per cent in 2024.
"Economic activity is expected to have slowed in the March quarter and is forecast to remain subdued through this year as higher interest rates, the higher cost of living and earlier declines in household wealth continue to weigh on growth," the RBA said in its quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy.
The latest forecasts for growth and inflation are based on the official cash rate already having reached its peak at 3.85 per cent and declining to around 3 per cent by mid-2025.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
