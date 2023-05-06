Times Past: May 7, 1989

With the recent funding announcement in April 2023 for all of the national institutions, we take look back on this day in 1989 to a different kind of National Museum experience.
The National Museum of Australia, which was created by an Act of Parliament in 1980 but as yet did not exist, held an open day at Yarramundi Reach, when some of its 200,000 treasures were displayed.
Actor Jack Thompson, president of the new Friends of the National Museum, said the day aimed to "lift the lid" off the museum.
A crowd of thousands saw Sir Robert Mezies' Bentley, the BP solar car that crossed the Nullarbor, the Wedgewood Bicentennial Bowl, a trade-union banner and the Royal Land Rover in which the Duke and Duchess of York were driven in Australia in the 1920s.
A paddlesteamer, PS Enterprise, was on display on the lake and there were performances of dance, sheep-shearing, didgeridoo music and spear-throwing, children's activities and a blacksmith's replica of Ned Kelly's suit of armour.
The Friends of the National Museum were busy raising funds for the museum-to-be.
The site beside Lake Burley Griffin housed only a visitors' centre and a design concept. The latest decision to defer construction of the museum was announced in the last budget. The museum didn't open until March 2001.
