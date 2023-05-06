The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 7, 1989

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
May 7 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1989.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1989.

With the recent funding announcement in April 2023 for all of the national institutions, we take look back on this day in 1989 to a different kind of National Museum experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.