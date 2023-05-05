Nick Scrivener has remained patient.
With emerging talent Josiah Lealiifano rising through the ranks, the Vikings coach knew he had to play the long game.
The nephew of former Brumby Christian Lealiifano, the youngster has attracted plenty of attention. So rather than rushing the playmaker into the first grade side, Scrivener allowed Lealiifano to develop in colts and second grade.
With Jack Evenden departing for Queensland in the off-season, the coach decided the time had come for Lealiifano to take control.
It's early days in the 2023 campaign, but the club looks set to reap the rewards of the investment throughout the coming months.
The flyhalf has played a key role in Vikings' unbeaten start to the season and will look to lead his side past Gungahlin on Saturday.
Scrivener has been careful not to place too much pressure on the youngster and he's confident Lealiifano will set the platform for victory at Viking Park.
"He's been with us for a few years now," Scrivener said. "First as a colt, then playing fullback and we've been transitioning him into the front line. This year he's taken another step and we've put him in the hot seat.
"He's played well, his balance between run, pass and kick has been good, he's fronting up in defence. He's got some experienced guys around him which helps take the pressure off a young 10. We don't want to overload him, he's a natural footballer, we don't want to take the natural instincts out of his game."
With a famous name like Lealiifano, many have been quick to make comparisons to Josiah's uncle. Scrivener, however, has no time for such conversations.
Josiah is his own man and his own player and the coach is focused on helping him become the best footballer possible.
So far, the results are positive and Scrivener is confident the development will continue as the season progresses.
"He's a quiet guy, so stepping up into first grade as a 10 can stifle some people," he said. "He had some exposure last year without being there all the time. That built his confidence and helped coming into pre-season.
"Josiah was playing a part role, we thought the time was right. In terms of his development, we wanted to give him a chance when he's properly ready, which he is."
