The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Josiah Lealiifano leading Vikings to undefeated start to John I Dent Cup

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 5 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josiah Lealiifano has stepped up to first grade this season. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Josiah Lealiifano has stepped up to first grade this season. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Nick Scrivener has remained patient.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.