Times Past: May 8, 1990

While out on his chimney sweep rounds, he was armed with Canberra's Environment 1989 report and the National Capital Plan Draft Proposals documents. He said the environment report showed wood and solar energy accounted for only 2 per cent of the ACT's energy use. Petrol (55 per cent) topped the list from electricity (31 per cent). Turning to air pollution, Mr Johnston said the report showed motor vehicles could be blamed for 68 per cent, with wood fires only creating a portion of fuel combustion. He questioned what the ACT government planned to do about damage from energy sources other than wood fires.