Times Past: May 8, 1990

On this day in 1990, The Canberra Times reported on the ACT government's plan to ban wood heaters but an avid campaigner was determined to not let that happen.
Brian Johnston, pictured on the front page with his chimney sweep, decided about four years prior he did not want to spend the money getting someone else to clean his chimney and took up the business himself.
Now, his wood fire - and more importantly his livelihood - was threatened because the ACT government was to consider regulations to control emissions from solid fuel-burning appliances.
It was not a livelihood Mr Johnston, 30, a first-year health education student at the University of Canberra, would let go without a fight.
His chimney sweeping was carried out between tutorials and lectures - and the student-sweeper was studying - in detail - the defence of his trade. He had come up with some solid statistics to back his case - but had yet to take on the politicians, though he was considering a petition.
While out on his chimney sweep rounds, he was armed with Canberra's Environment 1989 report and the National Capital Plan Draft Proposals documents. He said the environment report showed wood and solar energy accounted for only 2 per cent of the ACT's energy use. Petrol (55 per cent) topped the list from electricity (31 per cent). Turning to air pollution, Mr Johnston said the report showed motor vehicles could be blamed for 68 per cent, with wood fires only creating a portion of fuel combustion. He questioned what the ACT government planned to do about damage from energy sources other than wood fires.
Mr Johnston said rather than banning wood fires, the ACT government should look to make them more efficient.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.