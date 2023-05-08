This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Long forgotten, the old film camera was found in the bottom drawer of the desk in the study. Alongside it were two lenses and a bag full of memories. As I picked up the bag, scores of photographs spilled out, tangible records of past trips. Desert scenes, tropical islands, antiques on display in the shops of Cat Street in Hong Kong. And no selfies.
A good hour was lost leafing through the prints, a little curled after many years but still captivating. And there was something deeper, more satisfying, about the experience than scrolling through the thousands of images on a small smartphone screen. There was the texture of the photographic paper. And most of the images seemed a little more considered in their composition, perhaps because when they were taken, the cost of their processing was always front of mind. Every shot counted.
I felt the heft of the old Nikon. Solid as a rock, it had served me well, a companion across many continents and a faithful recorder of special moments. But it had long been sidelined by newer and much lighter technology. In the years since its retirement, the smartphone has come to dominate photography.
At every event, be it a concert or a coronation parade, a sea of bright little screens is held up to capture the moment, I suspect at the expense of enjoying the moment itself. I've been as guilty as the next person, relishing a moment ever so briefly before reflexively wanting to record it. I'll shamefully admit that I've even photographed a couple of meals I've eaten, something unthinkable in the old days of film.
Handling these prints made me reflect on that impulse. Memories are precious. There's no argument with that. And photos are a great way of ensuring they stay alive. Smartphones and digital cameras are beautifully convenient for recording our lives. No argument with that either. But a little image on a screen - too often snapped thoughtlessly - doesn't have the same magic of a considered photograph printed on quality paper.
With no limit to the number of photos we can take - or videos we can record - do we risk cheapening those visual records? And by allowing our devices to curate our memories, are we dissociating ourselves from them?
As painful as they sometimes were, those family slide nights, in which images of holidays, weddings, milestone birthday parties were projected on to walls, brought us together to reminisce, to laugh or groan at the shared memories. So, too, the times pulling out the old photo albums that once served as biographical records. Choosing what made it into those albums took time - and care.
Despite a ruthless clean-up which saw thousands of dollars worth of old clothes and shoes consigned to the Vinnies bag, a tonne of old chargers and computer cables heaped up for recycling, tossing the camera was a bridge too far. And dumping the prints was out of the question.
It's unlikely the old Nikon will be used again but it will sit on a shelf as a reminder of how we used to record our lives and the care we put into it.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Will smartphones and tablets ever do photos justice? Do you still print photos? Is leafing through a photo album more satisfying than scrolling through a screen? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- The Albanese government will establish a national energy transition authority in the May budget, which will be charged with ensuring workers, industries and communities are not left behind in the pursuit of net zero carbon goals.
- Larrikin priest Father Bob Maguire has been remembered for his cheeky smile, humour and respect for all, no matter where they came from. Hundreds of mourners, including federal Minister Bill Shorten, Victorian Opposition Leader John Pesutto and underworld figure Mick Gatto filed into St Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne for a state funeral on Friday.
- Two proposed Queensland coal mines have been cancelled after failing to prove their environmental credentials, giving green groups hope further projects could be canned.
THEY SAID IT: "Most things in life are moments of pleasure and a lifetime of embarrassment; photography is a moment of embarrassment and a lifetime of pleasure." - Tony Benn
YOU SAID IT: Garry weighed into the coronation, saying King Charles missed an opportunity to present a monarchy more in touch with its subjects.
Pauline says: "It's time for another joust for a republic for Australia. I felt something for Queen Elizabeth II but the time for a royal family is well past. I mean how could they not pay the same taxes as every other Brit outside the royal family? Go, I say."
"I don't watch any soap operas on TV," says Robert, "and that includes anything to do with the royals. I am more interested in whether a reduction in size of paracetamol packs will also result in a drop in price. Maybe not."
Colin from Canberra says: "I agree wholly with your premise. While on the subject of obscene wealth of institutions, what about the Vatican and the Catholic Church? The Pope swans around the world in his jet, pontificating to the poor but offering no actual relief. Keep up the good work."
"Europe still has 10 monarchies," says David. "In all but two, the change from one monarch to the next is handled in the same way that civil government changes, with little pomp and few low-key ceremonies. The only two to retain the complete circus maximus of pomp and ceremony are the UK and the Vatican. In both cases, the head of state is also head of the church."
Shivers says it's time for change: "Though I suspect I would quite like King Charles as a dinner guest (at least more than the rest of his family), the idea of paying homage to a hereditary billionaire is simply anathema to modern Australians. A republic should happen ASAP. But no public voting for a president please! Keep it a non-aligned position away from politics, so we have someone to genuinely admire."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.