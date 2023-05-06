The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Louise Stone | Health system, Medicare worked against survival of general practice in Australia

By Louise Stone
May 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The collapse of Australian general practice has been rapid and brutal. We are expecting a shortage of over 11 000 full time GPs in the next eight years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.