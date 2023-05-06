As a GP, I am the only health service which does not limit entry. You don't have to work out if you fulfil the criteria to access a GP. People who don't know what they need, we are a one-stop shop. For patients with multiple illnesses, I shudder to think of the time and energy it will take to consult multiple teams designed to focus on one illness at a time. We fill a gap, treating the most vulnerable patients with the least support.