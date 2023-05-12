The Canberra Times
Review

Aphrodite's Breath: A Memoir by Susan Johnson review - A singular mother-daughter journey

By Nigel Featherstone
May 13 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Susan Johnson. Picture by Chrissa Fatsea
Author Susan Johnson. Picture by Chrissa Fatsea
  • Aphrodite's Breath: A Memoir, by Susan Johnson. Allen & Unwin, $34.99

For decades, Australian literature has been fascinated with Greek culture, especially the life and history of its islands - Charmian Clift, George Johnston, Robert Dessaix and Dorothy Porter are writers who come to mind. Perhaps it is the deep sense of history, and the gods and mythology, and the dramatic barrenness of the landscape (though, of course, Australia has all that too; here's hoping there will come a time when that is appreciated again). Perhaps Australian writers have also been attracted to the romance and nostalgia of experiencing "a simple life", even though, for many of the original inhabitants, that "simple life" has caused them to leave and begin again on the other side of the world. Whatever the roots of the attraction, it is a significant part of our literary culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.