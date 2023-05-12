What lifts this memoir into being a singular reading experience is Johnson's ability to situate the central relationship in the place and life of Kythera, which becomes an intricately rendered third character. We get to know many of the island's residents, some of whom are captivating and memorable, their stories and observations greatly affecting. Aphrodite's Breath is also literature at its best: it goes deep and wide, into the mind as well as the heart, and shies away from easy answers (though the final pages do shallow somewhat). This memoir pulls its readers along with its sheer narrative force, but it could also be reread because of its intelligence, literary skill, and astute vulnerability. As the author writes, "According to [Roland] Barthes, I could only look forward to killing my mother by writing about her, and then icing my book of death by dedicating it to the cruellest of paradoxes. I could not begin to imagine how I could write my book. It suddenly seemed not just a poisoned chalice, but also the worst idea I had ever had in my life." It may well turn out to be Johnson's best.