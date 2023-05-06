The record low unemployment requires an affordable budget outlay and job-seeker poverty should trigger action for all, not just the over-55s. There are 1 million unemployed and if the Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee recommendation of providing all another $20 per day to the present $50 per day, the additional cost for the under-55s would be some $4.5 billion. If the government has to be prudent then it ought to find in its heart $3b. Most Australians feel that this is justified and would applaud the government.