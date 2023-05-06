The Canberra Times
Society has learned little after centuries of war

By Letters to the Editor
May 7 2023 - 5:30am
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is a stain on society. Picture Shutterstock
Writing in the 1770s and inspired by the republican revolutions in the United States and France, the English philosopher Thomas Paine wrote of the future in optimistic vein. Foreshadowing the United Nations, in Rights of Man he wrote: "When all governments of Europe shall be established on the representative system animosities and prejudices will cease ... the present age will merit to be called the Age of Reason, and the present generation will appear to the future as the Adam of the world."

