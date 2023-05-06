The undefeated defending premier West Belconnen Warriors will be aiming to inflict pain on the Goulburn Bulldogs when they meet in round four of the Canberra Raiders Cup.
The Warriors are flying high and have already established themselves as a contender again, while the Bulldogs have been bolstered by the return of a former NRL halfback in Mitch Cornish.
Tune into the stream from 3pm to watch the match of the round each week. Click or touch here for more Raiders and Canberra rugby league news.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
