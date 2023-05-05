ACTU president Michele O'Neil has claimed the establishment of a National Net Zero Authority as a "big victory" for unions which will give workers confidence as Australia decarbonises.
The opposition wants to see more detail on the authority, which must be legislated, while the Greens are urging a hurry on saying workers, regional communities and Australians are desperate for meaningful action on climate.
It has also been welcomed by the Business Council of Australia and environmental groups such as the World Wide Fund for Nature Australia and the Australian Conservation Foundation, with all saying no one wants communities and regions left behind.
But for unions it has been a long fight representing workers in the fossil fuel industries.
"This is a big victory for the unions. This is something that unions have campaigned for, for over a decade," Ms O'Neil told ACM, publisher of this newspaper.
"They understood what was happening, looked around the world, saw the impact it was having on members losing jobs in coal-fired power stations, and started the campaign to say, 'No workers should be left behind'."
"And this announcement today is the combination of that hard work by those workers and their unions over many, many years."
The new authority was announced on Friday ahead of the May budget by Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen who described it as a one-stop energy transition shop "knocking down obstacles" to people, industries and communities having an economic future in the pursuit of net zero carbon goals.
It will work with state, territory and local governments, existing regional bodies, unions, industry, investors, First Nations groups and others.
"We need renewable energy for all the obvious environmental reasons. But it's also the biggest economic opportunity facing our country and we want to ensure that that translates into not only jobs but good paying jobs, secure jobs, stable jobs," Mr Bowen told reporters near the just closed Liddell power station in the Hunter Valley.
"That's our job. It's the job of the net zero authority as well."
The ACTU boss acknowledged there were mixed views in emissions-intensive industries about shifting to renewables and other lines of work, but said that was because there had not been a clear plan and a secure future.
"That's why this is a game-changer," she said.
"People who work in these sectors and industries, they know more about what's happening globally to their industry than anyone. And so they, of course, are concerned about promises that are made pretty cheaply.
"To see an authority established that will have that responsibility to do the hard work in the coordination and planning and making sure that industry carries their responsibilities, making sure there's coordination with federal, state and local government, and giving workers and those local communities a voice in developing what's needed for the future, will give people a lot of confidence."
The opposition told ACM it will look at the proposed authority carefully.
"The issues this new body intends to address vary region to region, and so this can't be another layer of Canberra bureaucracy, staffed by public servants who think they know what is best for regional areas," the shadow minister for climate change and energy Ted O'Brien said in a statement.
"The Coalition always supports our regions, traditional industries and its workers. We will take our time to consider Labor's proposal once they have provided further detail."
A specially-tasked Net Zero Taskforce which has been operating out of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (PM&C) since last September as an intensive whole-of-government exercise and has been visiting and engaging with communities such as Gladstone, the Hunter, the Latrobe Valley, Whyalla, Collie and Lithgow.
The Greens said the new agency was promising but the "clock is ticking" and the party wants a timeline for when legislation to establish a statutory body will be brought to Parliament.
An interim executive agency, which will also be housed in PM&C, will head up work towards the final design and establishment of the legislated authority.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
