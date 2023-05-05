The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACTU boss Michelle O'Neil says new net zero agency will give transitioning workers confidence

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 5 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTU president Michele ONeil. Picture by Keegan Carroll
ACTU president Michele ONeil. Picture by Keegan Carroll

ACTU president Michele O'Neil has claimed the establishment of a National Net Zero Authority as a "big victory" for unions which will give workers confidence as Australia decarbonises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.