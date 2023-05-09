The Canberra Times
What's on in Canberra, May 12 to 14, 2023: The Mousetrap is one thing to see

By Ron Cerabona
May 10 2023 - 5:30am
Alex Rathgeber, left, Laurence Boxhall, Anna O'Byrne, Tom Conroy and Adam Murphy in The Mousetrap. Picture by Brian Geach
1. Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap

This murder mystery is the longest-running production in the world (the first production, in London, started in 1952 and apart from a COVID-mandated pause, is still going). This 70th anniversary Australian production is now in its Canberra season. The story is set on a stormy, snowy night when a murder has been committed. In Monkswell Manor, the staff and guests are stranded by the weather. It becomes clear that the murderer is among them. Canberra Theatre, various dates and times until May 21, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

