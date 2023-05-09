This murder mystery is the longest-running production in the world (the first production, in London, started in 1952 and apart from a COVID-mandated pause, is still going). This 70th anniversary Australian production is now in its Canberra season. The story is set on a stormy, snowy night when a murder has been committed. In Monkswell Manor, the staff and guests are stranded by the weather. It becomes clear that the murderer is among them. Canberra Theatre, various dates and times until May 21, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Get your team together for a night of fun and games and celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, hosted by drag performers extraordinaire Venus Mantrap and Guy Alias. This year, Liverpool in Britain is hosting on behalf of Ukraine and the theme is United by Music .The event will be live streamed on the big screen. Perth progressive metal band Voyager will be representing Australia with their banger Promise and Sydney's Andrew Lambrou will be singing Break a Broken Heart for Cyprus. There will be a game of Eurovision bingo (watch out for wind machines! Fake instruments! All-white outfits!) and prizes for best team outfit. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, Sunday, May 14 2023 at 7pm. Ticket price includes a glass of bubbles on arrival. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Free-Rain Theatre Company presents Robert Harling's play that celebrates the strength and resilence of southern women in the US. Set in the fictional town of Chinquapin, Louisiana, it follows a group of close-knit friends as they navigate life's ups and downs together. Through humour, heartache, and unwavering support, these women prove that they are as tough as steel and as beautiful as magnolias. It's on at ACT HUB, various dates and times until May 20, 2023. See: acthub.com.au.
The Canberra singer-songwriter is launching her second EP, Songs for Abby. She wrote and recorded these four acoustic love songs with an all-Canberra musical team. It's no secret that these songs have been written to and about Ruth's cats, Abby and Monti (also known as Kitmas and Chicken). The performance is on at The Street Theatre on Saturday, May 13 at 7.30pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
The retro band Never Ending 80s will get people dancing with a string of hits from Prince, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, INXS, Bon Jovi, Huey Lewis & The News, Whitney Houston and other artists. It's on at the Olympus Room, Hellenic Club, Woden on Saturday, May 13 at 7pm. This is an 18+ event. See: trybooking.com.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
