Get your team together for a night of fun and games and celebrate the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, hosted by drag performers extraordinaire Venus Mantrap and Guy Alias. This year, Liverpool in Britain is hosting on behalf of Ukraine and the theme is United by Music .The event will be live streamed on the big screen. Perth progressive metal band Voyager will be representing Australia with their banger Promise and Sydney's Andrew Lambrou will be singing Break a Broken Heart for Cyprus. There will be a game of Eurovision bingo (watch out for wind machines! Fake instruments! All-white outfits!) and prizes for best team outfit. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, Sunday, May 14 2023 at 7pm. Ticket price includes a glass of bubbles on arrival. See: nfsa.gov.au.