The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

King Charles III coronation a precursor to greater monarchy, republic debate

By The Canberra Times
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in the UK for the coronation. Picture Getty Images
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is in the UK for the coronation. Picture Getty Images

Life has its milestones and for many Australians, the coronation of King Charles III will be one of them. The occasion will be something they want to commit to memory, just as a now-dwindling number of them did when the late Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.