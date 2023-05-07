The news that the ACT's public school teachers will soon be the highest paid in the country will be welcome to many.
The increase means teachers working in government-run schools will be earning six figures after just two years of service - a generous increase by any metric at this particular point in time.
While it will provide a challenge to the non-government sector, which will now have to keep pace with their public school counterparts, the ACT branch of the Independent Education Union has indicated that Catholic and independent schools will eventually follow the new benchmark.
The teaching profession has long been under-valued in terms of the role it plays in society, a fact that has led to shortages as early-career teachers opt out soon into their working lives.
Many more have eschewed the profession altogether, due largely to false perceptions of the prospect of a low-paid, under-appreciated job with little opportunity for career progression.
This narrative is now set to shift somewhat, with teachers earning objectively good salaries after just two years out of university.
So it's fair to say that most people will be largely happy to see teachers being paid more. Less welcome will be the news of another three pupil-free days this year.
The days, held during term-time, are designed to give teachers time to invest in "further learning and professional development", along with time to work on lesson plans to "cater to children's needs".
This is a sound enough reason to set aside extra days in the school calendar, until one considers the many parents who will have to scramble to find adequate child care for those days.
Remote learning was a steady feature of the lockdown phases of the pandemic, and were a source of great angst for many parents.
It's troubling to contemplate the possibility that education planners think this can be done again, that parents can absorb further days working from home with children to care for.
Many families simply don't have that option, either financially or because of the nature of their employment. It was the case during the pandemic, and the same is true now.
The branch president of the Australian Education Union Angela Burroughs said last week that while the pay increase would go some way towards reducing staffing shortages, more work was needed to reduce the "immense responsibilities and workloads" of school leaders.
"Excessive workload remains an ongoing challenge in the context of a teacher shortage when there is little to no moderation of expectations of schools by the community," she said.
The question remains, though, as to whether the needs of parents are being taken into consideration with such decisions.
Moderation of community expectations is not always a one-way street.
Never mind the fact that what is now an above-average salary may understandably attract a sizeable workload.
Schools may well need to work harder to justify these extra three days for which parents will need to arrange outside care for their children.
If this means better communication, beyond amorphous references to "further learning" and planning, so be it.
Parents are the last people to be under-valuing the professionals tasked with educating their children. But it's understandable that the decision to add extra pupil-free days will not be popular.
