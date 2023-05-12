Canberra Racing, NBL could be at heart of ACT entertainment precinct

Sydney and Melbourne have their major entertainment hubs, so why not Canberra? And why not Thoroughbred Park?
That's why Canberra Racing chief executive Darren Pearce was keen to talk to the NBL about the possibility of including a basketball and events stadium as part of the racecourse's proposed redevelopment.
Pearce felt there was an opportunity to create an entertainment precinct that was just minutes from Civic on the light rail.
There's Thoroughbred Park next door to EPIC - where the Canberra Show, Summernats and concerts were held - and if you put an indoor arena there as well then it would create an exciting hub for sport and concerts.
He pointed to Sydney where you have the Sydney Football Stadium, the SCG, movie studios, Centennial Park and Randwick Racecourse all in the same area.
In Melbourne there's the MCG, the tennis centre and the Melbourne rectangular stadium in one spot.
Pearce felt with the growth of Canberra's north-west, a precinct around Thoroughbred Park would form a link between the city and that area of growth.
The NBL's considering expansion, with a rebirth of the Canberra Cannons one of the options they're looking at.
But the team would need a home, with AIS Arena needing $50 million of work to bring it up to league standards.
The Canberra Times revealed they'd visited Canberra last month to look at possible indoor stadium venues, with Thoroughbred Park, the AIS, the University of Canberra and the Civic Pool sites all possibilities.
"Why not Canberra - and create our own super precinct serviced by public transport and major thoroughfares that people go to," Pearce said.
"EPIC does the Canberra Show, Summernats, music festivals, markets etc.
"All of a sudden you could have an amazing events precinct that serves all of Canberra in the same way these major event precincts do in other capital cities.
"Why not Thoroughbred Park? Why not Canberra?"
It's the same strategy proposal that infamously proposed scrapping racing at Thoroughbred Park on Melbourne Cup Day last year.
However this time it's hoped it will contain good news, with Canberra Racing's Territory Plan Variation potentially finalised by the end of 2023.
Their new synthetic Polytrack should be finished this week, with trials planned for May 19 before racing proper begins on it on June 23.
Pearce hoped the government would also see the benefit in creating an entertainment precinct that utilised the light rail and the racecourse.
"It's moments from Canberra," he told The Canberra Times.
"The city also wants to breed life into the night economy so with this connected by light rail - being moments from Dickson, Braddon and the city - it's easy to see how it could be the key to unlocking further activation and breathing life into the night economy, which is a priority for the government.
"It's an exciting opportunity. It's at the right time for Thoroughbred Park as we're going through our master planning and rezoning.
"And it just makes sense for us to continue to have discussions with the NBL to explore the opportunity.
"But we would hope that would also make sense for the government and the people of Canberra to create an exciting and wonderful event precinct for all of Canberra."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
