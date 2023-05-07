Although Australia had one of the lowest pandemic death rates in the world, and our economy has bounced back, many concerns remain about our responses to the pandemic including: the rollout of the vaccines; contradictory state policy responses; the constitutionality and impacts of state border closures and lockdowns; suspension of parliamentary sittings and civil liberties; impacts of schools closures; the scientific basis of some responses; the role of the national cabinet and the overall costs of the nation's response.