Letters to the editor | Time for ACT to become a state and get its fair share

By Letters to the Editor
May 8 2023 - 12:00am
The ACT is Parliament's home, but those who live here are treated as second-class citizens. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
It's time the ACT became a state. While the ACT is like a state, it doesn't have the same rights or representation. For example, we would have broader federal representation with 12 senators and up to five House of Representative seats and section 122 of the constitution would be repealed and allow the new state to make laws without federal intervention or interference.

