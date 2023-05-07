It's time the ACT became a state. While the ACT is like a state, it doesn't have the same rights or representation. For example, we would have broader federal representation with 12 senators and up to five House of Representative seats and section 122 of the constitution would be repealed and allow the new state to make laws without federal intervention or interference.
Other benefits could include, receiving a more proportionate slice of the GST pie, have premier status, and be given a stadium that would give our city prominence, identity and respect while potentially attracting high profile international sport, cultural and entertainment events.
At times the ACT is like Oliver Twist sitting in his rags at the doors of Parliament House holding his empty bowl asking if he could have some more. Enough is enough. We're ready for statehood.
In relation to federal Greens leader Adam Bandt's recent pitch to be the party of renters (April 26, p8) the words "pixie dust" were used. The ACT Greens have joined the discussion (May 4, p11), but it seems they have sniffed so much pixie dust that they have collectively forgotten that they are a full coalition partner in government, so a major contributor to the woes of renters in the ACT.
A government that does any of the following deserves to be pilloried by renters; the Barr/Rattenbury Labor/Green government does all the following (and more):
Uses its power as the monopoly supplier to strangle the supply of residential land so that it can generate huge profits; charges higher stamp duty on dwellings purchased to rent out than owner-occupied dwellings; and levies annual property taxes on rented dwellings that are more than double those on owner-occupied dwellings through land tax. With friends like the Greens, ACT renters don't need enemies.
M. Flint (Letters, May 4), I too was concerned that the wording of the proposed new s 129 (ii) of the constitution would allow unlimited representation on behalf only about 4 per cent of the population, rather than being limited to matters specifically relating to that 4 per cent. I thought it would allow opponents to scuttle the referendum by arguing that privileged access by a minority would be democratically unfair to most of the population.
However, I have now read and cogitated upon the Solicitor-General's up-to-date opinion and as a layman can understand why all the former justices and most of the professors of constitutional law who have expressed opinions agree that there is no danger that attempts to expand the application the proposed s 129 (ii) would be successful.
The Solicitor-General's advice is not a rapid read job, but I still recommend that M. Flint and likeminded readers make the effort to read it themselves and be satisfied that a successful referendum will not have a detrimental effect on our democracy.
I may have to drive to Canberra and my previous experience of parking and driving in Canberra left me very frustrated. I needed to pull over to park and your stupid roads made it impossible.
Even the small village shopping centre wanted payment to park. I just felt uncomfortable in your stupid city. But you are a public service city which might explain the lack of normal expectation.
Pedal Power's suggestion of reducing speed limits to 30kmh in suburban streets is a product of the eternal struggle between cyclists and private cars. That has been going on since I was a schoolboy.
The fact is, the essential vehicles on our roads are commercial vehicles; buses, garbage trucks, delivery vans, etc. Any attempt to reduce access for those vehicles to suburban streets would be a disaster.
If cyclists are to be separated from motor vehicles, let there be separation of the cyclists. And while we are at it, separate the pedestrians from the cyclists. I have seen enough kamikaze cyclists to realise that they are a danger to pedestrians.
Contrary to assertions by many in The Canberra Times and elsewhere recently, Pedal Power's proposal for slower streets is not new. It is simply about the ACT joining the global move to 30kmh being the default speed in urban areas. Since 2021 the UN and World Health Organisation have been leading a campaign to make it universal.
A robust adult has a 90 per cent chance of surviving being hit by a car going 30kmh but only 50 per cent chance of surviving at 40kmh (and only 15 per cent at 50kmh). Children require lower impact speeds to have those survival chances.
It happens that 30kmh is a sweet spot between safety (decreases rapidly over 30), road noise (increases over 30) and travel times in urban areas (only marginal savings over 30).
Speed limits are not enough, though: most of our streets need to look and feel different so it's easy to drive without exceeding the limit. Currently our streets are built for speed rather than safety and inclusion, so it's often hard not to drive fast because visual and physical signals tell us that's comfortable.
All our streets need to be and feel safe for everyone regardless of age, ability or mode of transport. Safe travel speeds are an important part of this.
Well said, D. Edwards and Roger Bacon (Letters, May 5). Cyclists appear to live and behave in a world they believe is exclusively designed for two-wheeled transport and as a result the world should revolve around them.
Time and time again, we responsible, socially aware and considerate driving public are excoriated for our apparently anti-cyclist behaviours, while governments reverentially implement endless measures and concessions to make their commuting experience wrapped in an impenetrable shield.
I, for one, am heartily tired of being lectured to by the cyclist lobby and government bureaucrats when consistently, on a daily basis, cyclist's behaviour is not only a danger to themselves, but to motorists and pedestrians. No or inadequate lights, dark clothing rendering them virtually invisible at dusk/night, head phones and no helmets. Add to that the irresponsible and dangerous cycling behaviour at pedestrian crossings and on-road. Respect and consideration cuts both ways.
This morning, as I sat sipping my coffee at the corner shop, a dishevelled man raced in and around each of the tables, snatching up all the little tubes of sugar he could see, before moving on.
You could say he had a sweet tooth but I would say he was probably very hungry.
I suppose that Jim Chalmers would explain to us that we've just got to get used to hungry people snatching food off the table in front of us because, even though we're said to be one of the wealthiest countries in the world, we can't afford to pay our poorest enough to survive on. We've got to give more tax cuts and buy nuclear submarines instead.
AI can make us better at our jobs" declares Adam Triggs (Opinion, May 4). He goes on to claim that ChatGPT can ..."do everything from summarising reports and recommending restaurants to writing job applications, code and poems".
My son sent me a "poem" the other day composed by the celebrated app. Admittedly my son is a mere engineer and the subject was the closure of the Liddell Power Station. The effort could hardly be described as poetry. Doggerel, perhaps, but not even good doggerel. Anyone familiar with the work of the late 19th century Scottish rhymester William McGonagall will have some idea its quality.
Its closing lines: "Liddell Power Station, may you rest in peace / A true testament to our energy needs." almost bring tears to the eye. Tears of pain, that is. Artificial Intelligence, all I can say is that you have far to go.
This week we learned ("Revealed: How cabinet pushed back on Barr's urban infill plan", canberratimes.com.au, April 30) that 10 years ago the government decided to ignore recommendations from Andrew Barr on residential infill. Yet in the years since they have continued to push for light rail. This makes no sense.
Light rail needs reasonably dense housing near the rail lines to generate patronage-as we have seen along Flemington Road and in numerous cities overseas. To leave our low density, urban sprawl untouched while investing in light rail makes as little sense as dealing with a cold house by pegging all the doors open and then spending big on double glazing.
The problem of our over-reliance on car transport is both real and hard. It isn't helped by magical thinking and simplistic responses.
As cycling increases in popularity I do wonder if skin cancer rates will increase. I see very few cyclists completely protected from the sun and sunscreen is only effective if applied frequently.
Isn't it about time we stopped using interest rates as tool to control inflation? When they were low, people jumped on the housing market thus raising inflation rates. Now they have increased, we have mortgage stress and inflation still rises, supposedly due to international factors. Interest regulation clearly doesn't work, time for a plan b.
It is sobering to compare one figure quoted in the story about ACT teachers' pay deal ("More pupil free days and big salary rises in teachers' new pay deal", canberratimes.com.au, May 4) with that of the current amount received by single JobSeekers. From 2024, Casual Teachers [rate 2] will earn $524 a day - single JobSeekers receive $49.51 per day. This is no criticism of the deserved teachers' pay rise, but a simple comparison between give us our daily bread.
After a year of interest rate rises by the Reserve Bank, the big banks have been very quick to pass these on to their borrowers. Correct me if I'm wrong, but there has been diddly squat action on passing on those rises to their depositors?
"I pledge my loyalty to Australia and its people,
whose democratic beliefs I share,
whose rights and liberties I respect, and
whose laws I will uphold and obey."
Is there no part of Canberra's history and heritage that will not be ruined by development ("Former CSIRO site gets environmental approval", canberratimes.com.au, May 4.)? Where are the brains that could turn these sites into useful community facilities and parks rather than pubs and ever more units?
No ACT Liberal factions, just a narrow right wing party rut? ("Molan looks to Liberal future, blasts factional "bullshit", canberratimes.com.au, May 5).
Albo seems to bask in prime ministerial limelight, especially when he's overseas. Here's hoping he doesn't burn himself.
Scientists don't even know why the planets don't gradually change their orbits, leading to collisions, or disappearing into the sun, or outer space. The stability and constancy of the solar system has allowed the evolution of life on Earth.
Robbie Swan (Letters, May 4) assertion that tobacco is 10 times as toxic as vapes is incorrect. The chemicals e-cigarettes contain, as well as highly addictive nicotine, will likely be shown in time to be as dangerous as tobacco.
He is also wrong about vaping in schools, which is now as prevalent as cigarette smoking was in his (and my) day.
