The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Sculptor Lis Johnson selected to create Susan Ryan statue for Canberra

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susan Ryan, pictured in 2015. Picture by Rohan Thomson
Susan Ryan, pictured in 2015. Picture by Rohan Thomson

Victorian artist Lis Johnson has been selected to create a bronze statue of Susan Ryan, the trailblazing ACT senator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.