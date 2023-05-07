The Canberra Times
John Wilson, Kieran Pender | Once dismissed, can a public servant get their job back?

By John Wilson, Kieran Pender
May 8 2023 - 5:30am
Once dismissed, can a public servant get their job back? It's not as simple as it may seem. Picture Shutterstock
There has been much media attention in recent months on the case brought by Sally Rugg against the federal government and teal independent Monique Ryan. Rugg sought an injunction to prevent the termination of her employment as Ryan's chief of staff taking effect, as part of a wider general protections claim under the Fair Work Act.

