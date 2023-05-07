Unfortunately, in practice, reinstatement is less commonplace than might be expected. The statutory criterion is appropriateness - whether reinstating an employee to their employment would be inappropriate. The law has developed to consider whether the employer has lost trust and confidence in the employee, such that reinstatement would not be practical. As academics Shi and Zhong describe, "ultimately, the question is whether there can be a sufficient level of trust and confidence restored to make the relationship viable and productive."