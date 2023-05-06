The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

COVID-19 is still a danger despite WHO declaring emergency over

By The Canberra Times
May 7 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID-19 caution is still advised. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
COVID-19 caution is still advised. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

One of the worst global pandemic emergencies in recent history is officially over, the World Health Organisation says. But this announcement has been tempered with cautious qualification.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.