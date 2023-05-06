One of the worst global pandemic emergencies in recent history is officially over, the World Health Organisation says. But this announcement has been tempered with cautious qualification.
The WHO's director-general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, added while the emergency had ended this did not mean COVID-19 had stopped being a threat to health across the world and said "the worst thing" a country could do now was let its guard down.
He said he "would not hesitate" to reconvene the WHO's emergency committee should COVID-19 begin to pose an international threat again, adding "it's time for countries to transition from emergency to managing COVID-19 alongside other infectious diseases".
The ability of the Omicron variant - and there are around 600 tracked to date - to mutate and spread defies belief and the most recent ACT Health data - widely acknowledged as significantly unreported - showed there were 826 new cases reported across the territory in the week ending May 5, with 38 people in hospital with symptoms linked to the virus, and three in intensive care.
An ACT man in his 80s died in hospital only last week, with symptoms linked to COVID-19.
Over the last week, 31,115 cases were reported across Australia, an average of 4445 new cases per day. This was up 8.5 per cent on the week before.
Epidemiologists who study these viruses say the huge risk here is community complacency; the ability of the virus to put older and more vulnerable members of our community at significant risk remains - and will do so - for years.
While we all want to put this behind us and move on, the experts say we cannot let that happen "or the virus will win", says one local epidemiologist. In fact, he expected the prevalence of Omicron to flare again as we head into winter, with influenza as a compounding factor.
An Australian Centre for Disease Control is being planned with $3.2 million allocated and more budget funding promised.
The virus war is far from over; the need remains to resource our hospitals and healthcare systems with the appropriate mechanisms and treatment facilities, and make free vaccines and anti-virals readily available. Being careful could never be more important.
