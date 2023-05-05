Corey Horsburgh's not only a State of Origin footballer - he's a class footballer as well.
Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart didn't hesitate when asked if the man known as "Big Red" was Origin ready. It was an emphatic, "Yes".
Horsburgh produced another big effort in the Raiders' 34-30 victory over the Canterbury Bulldogs to open Magic Round at Lang Park on Friday night.
He ran for 174 metres - 79 of them post-contact - made four tackle busts, one offload and 30 tackles in 62 minutes of work.
The 25-year-old was also outstanding in last week's win over the Redcliffe Dolphins, running for 190m from a 71-minute effort.
It's got him in the picture for Billy Slater's Queensland Maroons team, which will start its Origin campaign against NSW at Adelaide Oval on May 31.
And it's a stage Stuart was confident his lock would be right at home on.
"Yep [he's ready]. There's a class footballer and there's an Origin footballer. You've got both [with Horsburgh]," he said.
Horsburgh's made the No.13 jersey his own this season and Stuart put it down to one main factor - a full pre-season.
He's had an injury interrupted start to his NRL career, with shoulder and foot problems hampering his pre-seasons.
That's seen him come into campaigns underdone.
But now he's been able to get a good fitness base during the off-season he's been able to convert that into consistent football.
That could result in a Maroon jersey at the end of the month.
Stuart revealed Horsburgh's now got the tank to play the whole game if required - making him an ideal Origin player.
But he's been bringing him off to try to get minutes into his bench forwards.
The Raiders have now won four in a row and climbed into sixth on the NRL ladder - just two wins behind the table-topping Brisbane Broncos.
Horsburgh's been a large part of that.
"He's been so consistent with his form. He's had a very good off-season and he's started the season getting really good minutes," Stuart said.
"He could've played 80 tonight. He probably could've played 80 last week, but I've got three middles on the bench at the moment and it's hard getting those blokes fair time.
"But they're all doing a job and Corey Horsburgh's form's been consistent, and it's the best form of his career.
"He's a big part of our middle and helping us win games of footy.
"I don't think anybody would see that as an over-the-top comment if they've seen the game tonight. He was class."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
