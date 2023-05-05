The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ricky Stuart says Canberra Raiders lock Corey Horsburgh is ready for State of Origin

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
May 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says Corey Horsburgh is ready for State of Origin. Picture Getty Images
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says Corey Horsburgh is ready for State of Origin. Picture Getty Images

Corey Horsburgh's not only a State of Origin footballer - he's a class footballer as well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.