Opposition leader Peter Dutton faces another by-election fight after former minister Stuart Robert announced his retirement from politics.
Mr Robert, who became mired in controversy over his handling of the discredited Robodebt scheme, said he was quitting the Gold Coast seat to spend more time with his family.
The former human services and government services minister, who was a member of the Morrison cabinet, said serving his community and the country had been "the highest of honours".
"But now it is time to focus on my family," Mr Robert said. "My family have stood with me ... through thick and thin. It is now time for my family to have a husband, a father and a son to stand by them."
His pending departure, which will occur in "the next few weeks", will force Mr Dutton into another by-election battle soon after his party's historic loss of the seat of Aston in Melbourne.
Voters delivered a stinging rebuke to the Dutton-led Opposition when they elected Labor's Mary Doyle to the formerly safe Liberal seat - the first time in 103 years that a government has won a seat off the Opposition in a by-election.
Mr Robert comfortably held on to his seat of Fadden at last year's election with a 21 percentage point margin despite a 3.5 per cent swing against him.
In the Aston by-election there was a swing of more than 8 per cent to Labor but since then interest rates and other living costs have gone up, the debate on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has intensified and the government has talked down expectations of big cash handouts in the budget.
Election watcher for Inside Story, Peter Brent, said he did not expect a repeat of the Aston boilover at the Fadden byelection.
Mr Brent expressed doubt that Labor would even contest the seat given how safe it was for the Liberal National Party.
But he said a strong independent might have a chance of snatching it.
"Given that the primary votes of both major parties are so low there always has to be a chance [for an independent]," Mr Brent said. "The Liberals are on the nose and the Nationals are on the nose so there has to be an outside chance."
Mr Robert, who is currently the Opposition's assistant treasurery spokesperson, grabbed attention earlier this year when he provided extraordinary evidence to the Robodebt royal commission.
The former minister told the commission he took "absolute responsibility" for the implementation of the scheme, and admitted to publicly defending it as a "dutiful cabinet minister" despite knowing it could be unlawful.
"As a senior member of the government, I take absolute responsibility as part of cabinet solidarity for this," he told the royal commission, adding that, "I have implemented many things I passionately disagree with".
"But I also take responsibility for being the minister to say: 'We have got to get advice to stop it now'."
Under the debt recovery program, which ran from 2015 to 2019, the government unlawfully accused 433,000 people of owing it almost $2 billion. The royal commission heard how the scheme traumatised thousands and drove some to take their own lives.
In the statement announcing his retirement, Mr Robert did not mention Robodebt but admitted that "my time in Parliament has not been the smoothest ride".
"Politics is tough. People throw the kitchen sink at you," he said.
In a swipe at the Albanese government's claim to have ushered in a more civil and respectful political discourse, Mr Robert such promises "need to be taken with a grain of salt".
"We may all aspire to it, but ambition in politics will always win," he said.
"I do hope civility does eventually come to the theatre of politics.
"But I do fear division has well and truly entrenched itself in the current Parliament. A kinder, gentler Parliament it is not."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
