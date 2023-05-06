The Canberra Times
Liberal leader Peter Dutton to face another byelection test as former minister Stuart Robert resigns

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated May 6 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 11:09am
Former Morrison government minister Stuart Robert is resigning from Parliament. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
Former Morrison government minister Stuart Robert is resigning from Parliament. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Opposition leader Peter Dutton faces another by-election fight after former minister Stuart Robert announced his retirement from politics.

