The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Goulburn Bulldogs' Cornish brothers and 'pact' inspire upset over West Belconnen Warriors

JL
By Jack Lenord
Updated May 6 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Bulldogs defeated the West Belconnen Warriors in Canberra Raiders Cup. Picture by Gary Ramage
Goulburn Bulldogs defeated the West Belconnen Warriors in Canberra Raiders Cup. Picture by Gary Ramage

The playmaking Cornish brothers were the stars of the show in their return to the Canberra Raiders Cup, helping the Goulburn Bulldogs orchestrate a brilliant upset over the reigning premiers and deliver on a team "pact".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jack Lenord

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.