The playmaking Cornish brothers were the stars of the show in their return to the Canberra Raiders Cup, helping the Goulburn Bulldogs orchestrate a brilliant upset over the reigning premiers and deliver on a team "pact".
The West Belconnen Warriors were handed their first loss of the season in the 32-18 result, as halves duo Tyler and Mitch Cornish had a hand in six of seven Bulldogs' tries.
Goulburn have had a rocky start to their 2023 campaign, losing both of their home games but they have since found form on the road, and have been inspired by a team vow to make their kennel a fortress.
"We made a pact not to lose at home and that didn't pay off the first two weeks," Bulldogs coach Shane McCallum said.
"So we've been working really hard on defence and you can tell it's paying off in this last two weeks."
Bulldogs second-rower Ron Leapai cemented his spot as the competition's leading try-scorer after two doubles in back-to-back games.
"He's a really big body, moves really well, but it comes down to the boys around him," Tyler Cornish said of Leapai.
"We are taking a lot of heat off him and creating a lot of space around him."
Warriors coach, Tim Sloman said he was confident throughout the match, but blamed the defeat on numerous unforced errors.
"I thought we looked pretty good, the only reason they scored those first half tries was through our errors," Sloman said.
The Warriors actually had the early lead through halfback Daniel Garner scoring inside 10 minutes, but the Bulldogs replied with three unanswered tries to take a 16-6 lead into half-time.
West Belconnen fought back through Kylan Edwards and Tyler Peters however Goulburn iced the game with three more tries.
