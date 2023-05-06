Easts life member Gordon Scott has been remembered as a passionate advocate for the club after his death on Friday.
Scott was involved in the club from 1966 until 2022 and ensured junior teams continued to be fielded despite their struggles at the senior level.
His passion led to regular recruitment drives in Canberra schools and exposed countless youngsters to the sport from non-traditional rugby backgrounds.
Scott became the first person to play 300 games for Easts in 1984 and remained involved with the club as a coach and administrator.
From there, he put numerous plans into practice and worked tirelessly to support the club.
Scott was passionate for rugby as a whole and loved the game's values and ability to unite diverse groups of people.
The father of two played an important role in the wider community and raised money for a number of causes. Scott was a member of a community choir and enjoyed singing at every opportunity.
An ACT representative as a player, the Brumbies also paid tribute to Scott following his death.
"On behalf of ACT rugby, he will be sadly missed," Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs said. "The community was very fond of Gordon, he was passionate about rugby and always loved talking about the game."
