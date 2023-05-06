ACT Brumbies players were on edge on Wednesday and it's no surprise why.
Eddie Jones was in town and the Wallabies coach was running a close eye over the team's training session.
The visit came two days after Jones was in Melbourne promoting the Bledisloe Cup.
The Brumbies play the Rebels in Melbourne on Sunday afternoon.
The timing is curious but those who know the coach well tell you nothing is a coincidence when it comes to Eddie Jones.
So it should come as no surprise that Jones visited both cities during the week in the lead up to one of the more intriguing Super Rugby matches of the season.
The Wallabies coach has declared he'll be watching Sunday's match closely as it features a number of fascinating battles.
Tom Banks' departure for Japan handed Andrew Kellaway the inside running for the Wallabies No.15 jumper, however the Rebels fullback has struggled to stay on the field throughout the past year.
Kellaway only returned from a foot fracture in round six and has been building back into the season.
Banks' departure also opened a door for Tom Wright and the Brumbies fullback has thrived in his switch from the wing.
The 25-year-old has shown an ability to break games open while improving with every outing. Wright had a taste of fullback at Test level last season and will be better for it if handed the opportunity this year.
Former Wallabies No.15 Drew Mitchell said the pair have different playing styles and selection could come down to Jones' preferred structure.
"That No.15 jumper is one where it's lacked someone locking it in," Mitchell said. "Tom Wright looks to attack, I like his mindset from the back in terms of counter, taking on the line and stepping in at first receiver.
"If you look at Kellaway, he's a bit more measured. They have different types of game but both bring strengths to the table so it will be an intriguing battle."
Noah Lolesio and Carter Gordon spent their teenage years battling for representative jumpers in Queensland and those battles have translated to the elite arena.
Gordon has emerged as a World Cup bolter with a series of impressive performances for the Rebels and was named in Jones' initial training squad.
Lolesio, however, has slipped down the flyhalf pecking order and was overlooked by the Wallabies coach despite leading the Brumbies to seven wins from nine matches.
Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley look set to figure in Jones' plans, with Ben Donaldson also picked in the training squad.
For Lolesio, that means every match is an opportunity to climb up the ladder.
"We're less than six months out from a World Cup," Mitchell said. "You've got to be able to show the guys above, regardless of pressure and potential motivation, you can put that aside and play your best."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
