Corey Horsburgh grew up watching football at Lang Park and dreaming of one day playing for Queensland there.
Now his performance on the same field has brought him right into the State of Origin mix, with his Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart stating he's ready.
Horsburgh produced a massive effort in the Green Machine's 34-30 win over the Canterbury Bulldogs at Lang Park on Friday night.
It's part of a breakout season for the fiery redhead, who's playing himself into contention for the Origin opener in Adelaide on May 31.
Stuart said Horsburgh was in career-best form, with the 25-year-old making the Raiders No.13 jersey his own.
He struggled with injuries at the start of his NRL career, but has put that behind him.
It's resulted in him launching himself into the thinking of Maroons coach Billy Slater.
"If it happens it happens. I've been asked a few times now," Horsburgh said of Origin.
"It's a bit of a cliche - I just want to keep winning and keep playing good footy.
"I've been a bit unlucky with injuries the last few years so I just want to stay injury free and play footy, and if [Origin] happens obviously it's a massive dream and I would love it."
Lang Park will host game two of this year's Origin series - on June 21 - with Horsburgh revealing it's his favourite stadium in Australia (Canberra's second).
He's been going there with his dad since he was a kid, but now he's on the other side of the fence.
Horsburgh literally tore up the Lang Park turf with 76 of his 180 run metres coming post contact.
He could be back there next month in a Maroons jersey.
"I love playing down here it's the best stadium in Australia. All my mates and all my family were there," Horsburgh said.
"I love playing here and it's just good dad didn't have to travel as far. [Canberra's] second [best]. I just love Suncorp.
"It's just where I was as a kid, watching footy with my dad. It's one of those stadiums for me, very special."
But Horsburgh's Raiders role was more than just running it hard up the middle. He's a linkman as he well.
So on top of the 180m, he also made 12 passes from the 25 times he got the ball against the Bulldogs.
"That's my role at the moment. I've just got to know when to run and know when to pass," he said.
"I think I've got a good balance of that at the moment. I've just got to keep working on it.
"When I've got to run I've got to run. When I've got to pass I've got to pass. That's my role and if I keep nailing that I'll keep playing good footy.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"I've got to keep doing my job for the team and I'm doing it well at the moment I feel."
The Raiders host Parramatta at Canberra Stadium next Saturday, with the Green Machine on a four-game winning streak.
Xavier Savage made his NRL return from a broken jaw in the win over Canterbury, scoring a try in the process - and he should've had two but for a mistake by the officials.
But Stuart's promised Albert Hopoate he'll come back into the team after missing a week due to his sister's wedding.
"It's a tough one. Hoppa's been killing it. He's been one of our top metres every week so [Stuart]'s got a bit of a headache," Horsburgh said.
"But I guess that's a good thing in rugby league when you've got a good headache instead of a bad headache."
NRL ROUND 11
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 7.35pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
