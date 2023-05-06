Matt Giteau looked around him and just hoped for the best.
Here had gathered a selection of rugby legends and politicians for a celebrity obstacle race.
The likes of Ben Alexander, former Wallaroo Lindsey Morgan, ACT Transport Minister Chris Steel and federal Labor MP David Smith were ready to jump over tackle pads, weave their way through cones and charge to the finish line all in the name of a good cause.
While no winner was declared, all parties survived unscathed. The relay came as part of Canberra Royals' Win The Day charity fundraiser ahead of their John I Dent Cup grand final rematch with Queanbeyan, a cause close to both clubs and the Giteau family.
MORE SPORT
Win The Day was established by Matt's sister Kristy after her daughter Ka'ili was diagnosed with a rare cancer. Since then, the charity has sought to provide support services for families of children diagnosed with rare cancers.
In the years since, the ACT rugby community has thrown its support behind the charity and Giteau has been proud to watch it grow.
"The Canberra community ever since my sister started Win The Day have been incredibly supportive," Giteau said. "It means a lot. This is where we grew up, this is home for us and to have that support from the community means a lot to the family and the charity.
"It's a testament to my sister and the team that she's got at Win The Day for what they've started. Hopefully it continues and it's able to help so many more families moving forward."
The fundraiser came as Queanbeyan claimed a 35-5 victory over the Royals.
The Whites defence was superb and they repelled wave after wave of Canberra attack during the second half.
Queanbeyan has played a key role in the growth of Win The Day since the charity's inception and coach Tim Hawke said it was special to triumph as the charity took centre stage.
"That's the good thing about rugby, we're essentially sharing a charity," Hawke said. "It's bigger than rugby and both clubs are trying to do something for the community, give back to people who need it."
John I Dent Cup: Tuggeranong 38 bt Gungahlin 7, Queanbeyan 35 bt Canberra Royals 5, Wests 66 bt Penrith 10
Premier XVs: Tuggeranong 31 bt Gungahlin 0, Canberra Royals 12 bt Queanbeyan 10, Wests 39 bt Penrith 12.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.