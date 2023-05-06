Most ordinary people would have thrown in the towel by now.
After 1344 days on the other side of the boundary line, all stemming back to an anterior cruciate ligament tear in 2019, you could hardly blame Joey Pisciotta if he just wanted to spend his Saturdays sinking a tin wherever the Belconnen Magpies were playing.
Instead, he vowed to make a comeback - and he has finally done just that, returning for the Magpies in AFL Canberra's second grade competition against the Eastlake Demons at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
"I think 2019 was his last game. He had a knee reco and he had a few setbacks," Belconnen first grade coach James Bennett said.
"That's Joey Pisciotta, he just loves footy and loves being around the boys. Other people would have given it up, but he just wanted to get back and play with his mates. That's a really good effort from him."
MORE SPORT
Saturday was some kind of day for milestones at Belconnen.
Pisciotta made his stirring return, while Matt Viney - a stalwart in Belconnen's defensive arc - and Alexander Jones - a relentless on-baller - chalked up their 100th first grade games for the club.
Their teammates responded in the best way possible, helping to orchestrate a dominant 18.12 (120) to 7.9 (51) win over the Demons.
"Two guys who have a heap of respect around the group in Alex Jones and Matt Viney," Bennett said.
"Viney kicked a goal in the first quarter, and that was a nice little moment to get some energy. He's a bit of a shutdown defender so he doesn't push up and kick too many. That was a nice little moment there.
"They're guys who have just got a heap of respect amongst our playing group, so we wanted to put in a big effort in today.
"We played really well today, and we had a real team effort which was really good. We just got better and better throughout the game, so I was really happy with the improvement we showed this week compared to our last couple of efforts."
So happy that Bennett took a little extra time to get out of the sheds after the final siren - but he jokes that might just be a product of old age combined with playing in the midfield.
Belconnen now move to a 2-2 win-loss record after four rounds, bouncing back after consecutive losses to competition frontrunners Queanbeyan and Ainslie.
"I think like every team, we've had a bit of changeover. We've got a heap of good, young kids at our footy club through the 17s, 18s and 19s," Bennett said.
"While we've lost a couple from our senior squad last year, a lot of keen local juniors are coming through and pushing really hard for games in our firsts and seconds."
Ainslie continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 116-point demolition of the Gungahlin Jets at Alan Ray Oval.
Ruckman Josh Maynard led the way with five goals, while Guy Richardson and Sam Groenewegon kicked four apiece in the 18.20 (128) to 1.6 (12) victory.
The Queanbeyan Tigers' winning ways continued with a 9.13 (57) to 3.2 (20) win over Tuggeranong Valley at Margaret Donoghoe Sportsground, with a clear gap emerging once more between the competition's top four and bottom two.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.