The oft-repeated line in sports is "defence wins championships", and the Canberra Raiders' NRLW team will be built on that mantra.
There was a sneak preview of that in the gritty NSWRL Women's Premiership grand final effort from the Raiders' feeder club, Mounties, which featured a handful of inaugural Raiders women including superstars Simaima Taufa and Kerehitina Matua.
Last week they won the title in an incredible arm-wrestle with a final scoreline of 1-0.
No, that's not a typo - a single point was the winning margin, courtesy of a second half Tilly Power field goal.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick was there to watch every minute, and described it as one of the most incredible footy games he'd ever seen.
With no tries or goals until the 67th minute, the action was end to end, and both sides demonstrated unbelievable resilience, with Mounties delivering some epic try-savers.
And that's the identity he wants to see embraced by the new NRLW team.
"It's not about what you spend in bringing your team together," Borthwick told The Canberra Times.
"The Mounties girls wanted to play for each other and in the end, that's what got them across the line - it's that trust and belief. That's absolutely what we want here."
Borthwick has warned other NRLW teams that the Green Machine women will be a fearsome side to face.
"Without giving too much away off here, I think defensively we will be a real strong unit," the coach said.
"On the back of some really strong defence that gives you the opportunity to play some attacking football.
"We've got five home games and when you come down to Canberra to play the Raiders, you know you're going to be up against it defensively and in for a real battle.
"We've got some tough games early on which I think is good for us."
It was a full circle moment for Borthwick seeing the Mounties triumph.
He had helped recruit the women's squad before he accepted the NRLW gig in Canberra, but after his departure several players were disappointed he wouldn't be at the helm as they thought.
In November, Mounties faced the prospect of not having enough players for the upcoming season, but luckily they were able to find the numbers to keep the team together.
Then when the Raiders announced that Mounties would be Canberra's NRLW feeder team, Borthwick was ecstatic.
"To know we've given some girls an opportunity up there to come here and represent this club, it's huge," he said.
"There was a lot of belief there and the girls that did come in when there were concerns, they bought into what Mounties were doing.
"I'm really happy for them to get the result."
The grand final win was certainly sweeter for Borthwick after everything that had gone down with Mounties.
"When you start coaching you, you have a second family. I always talk about having 20 new daughters," he said.
"There was definitely a sense of being super stoked to come to Canberra, and hard leaving some girls behind.
"But for us to have that feeder club pathway is beneficial to know that I can get back up there and help out."
The Raiders have locked in nearly three-quarters of their total NRLW squad, with more player signings to be announced early this week.
Borthwick is busy planning the Raiders' "tough" seven-week pre-season where team bonding as well as training will be a focus.
"I'm really happy with how everything has gone so far," he said.
"The stuff that we want to do right here as a club, as a brand, is to make sure that the experience when players get here is one that they'll never forget, and one that should be spoken about amongst the women's game."
Melanie Dinjaski
