Canberra Raiders' NRLW aim to become defensive enforcers

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
May 8 2023 - 5:30am
Monalisa Soliola, Simaima Taufa and Zahara Temara were the first NRLW signings for the Canberra Raiders. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Monalisa Soliola, Simaima Taufa and Zahara Temara were the first NRLW signings for the Canberra Raiders. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The oft-repeated line in sports is "defence wins championships", and the Canberra Raiders' NRLW team will be built on that mantra.

Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

