The GWS Giants desperately want to re-establish Manuka Oval as a fortress but their narrow 15-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs showed there's still some wall to rebuild.
Despite a gutsy fourth-quarter comeback from the Giants without their captain Toby Greene, an unanswered four-goal haul in the third term helped the Bulldogs extend GWS's Canberra losing streak to nine games.
Greene was a late scratching just an hour before the first bounce in a cruel blow to GWS and the 10,039 fans in attendance on a chilly and wet Saturday night where the Giants were beaten 13.8 (86) - 10.11 (71).
Greene's omission thrust Xavier O'Halloran from the interchange into the forward pocket, with Daniel Lloyd moved to the bench.
Greene had been playing through an ankle injury in recent weeks, but the Giants skipper was unable to play on in Canberra, and his absence was especially felt up front as missed opportunities proved costly.
"The effort to get back in the game was great but it was pretty disappointing how we let the game slip away," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.
"We couldn't finish our game and stop them scoring.
"Cleary it hurts [not having Greene] but we've got another player there."
Early on local hero Tom Green started the capital clash in perfect fashion with his opening goal, but Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Rory Lobb put the Bulldogs ahead before Artie Jones too found his range, nailing two goals from as many kicks.
Moments before the first-quarter siren Jesse Hogan failed to add to an earlier goal with a pulled shot which kept the Bulldogs ahead by 10.
As the heavens opened up at Manuka Oval, Callan Ward wound back the clock with a belter of a goal from the tightest of angles in the pocket to kick off the second quarter.
Slippery conditions challenged both sides, but Marcus Bontempelli made it look easy, as did Lobb who added to his tally with a blue wave flooding inside 50.
Ward nailed a double for the first time against the Bulldogs though the Giants were still chasing a 12-point deficit, 46-34, at the major break.
The rain subsided slightly, and the Bulldogs picked up where they left off in the final quarters.
Three hit posts meant GWS were goal-less in the third quarter while Cody Weightman, Jason Johannisen, Aaron Naughton and Tom Liberatore extended the Bulldogs' lead to 33.
Adam Treloar was a major casualty for the Melbourne side, leaving the game with a concerning left hamstring injury.
While a GWS victory looked unlikely, the orange and black found a spark late and fought to the very end.
O'Halloran scored his first of the night and Green nailed two in quick succession before Harry Himmelberg made it a 10-point game.
However Naughton showed his class to put the Bulldogs back at the wheel with two more ending any hopes of a Giants comeback.
The Giants will lick their wounds and have to regroup quickly with three top-five teams in Collingwood, St Kilda and Geelong to come.
Western Bulldogs 13.8 (86) bt GWS Giants 10.11 (71) at Manuka Oval
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
