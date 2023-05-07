The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT's criminal responsibility age raise bill to include carve outs for serious offences

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
May 8 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, pictured in the Legislative Assembly in February. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, pictured in the Legislative Assembly in February. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT's minimum age of criminal responsibility will remain lower for children charged with serious offences, including murder and sexual assault, when the overall age is raised to 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.