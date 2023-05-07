Two near simultaneous car accidents less than half a kilometre apart on the Federal Highway at Lake George have slowed traffic in both directions.
Cars collided in separate incidents on the wet road heading north towards Collector and south towards Canberra late on Sunday morning.
A spokeswoman for NSW police said traffic had been affected in both directions, but motorists would still be able to pass.
Ambulances attended the southbound accident where two women were reported to be in shock, the spokeswoman said.
Canberra can expect a maximum of 9 degrees on Sunday but apparent temperatures will be lower after the passing of a cold front.
A low pressure system will linger offshore for the next few days, with a hazardous surf warning for the NSW South Coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology also predicted a very high chance of rain on Sunday, with light winds of 15km/h to 20km/h becoming west to south-westerly early in the afternoon, then becoming lighter in the late evening.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.