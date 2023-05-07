It's a scary thought, but we still haven't seen the best of Tom Green.
Despite the GWS Giants' 15-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on Saturday night, the Canberran had a career-best performance.
It's a silver lining to the loss that led veteran Giants teammate Callan Ward to make a big call about the in-form midfielder.
"His ceiling is huge still," Ward told The Canberra Times of Green.
"He's really lifted his game again from last year.
"He's a super player and the guy does everything right around the club. Now he's added into his game his leadership, improved his defence, and he brings others along with him.
"Guys walk taller when he's playing really well and he's doing what the best players in the competition do."
Green posted a career and game-high 38 disposals, three goals and nine tackles, and Giants coach Adam Kingsley also put him to work on shutting down Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli in the second half.
"It's a pretty special career he's had already in terms of what he's capable of," Kingsley said. "I can't wait to see him progress and develop over the next five years.
"My belief is he could be an elite midfielder of the competition if he's not there already.
"Particularly in the second half [against the Bulldogs], that was next level. So that's the baseline for him. That's what I expect."
While the Giants left Canberra with their ninth-straight defeat at Manuka Oval, Green is one of the key players reviving the "orange tsunami" rebuild.
This year he's averaging over 33 touches a game, over 15 kicks, 17 handballs and six tackles, putting him in elite company.
And the best part is he's still only 22 years old.
When most top AFL players hit their peak in the mid to late 20s, it shows how promising the Giants' future is with Green in the middle.
Kingsley felt confident the Giants were "close" to finding the breakthrough that will help them win more and become competition contenders again.
Ward was a little unsure how far away they were, but does believe they've taken a giant leap since last year, with losing margins no greater than 21 points so far.
Ward believes if they can get everyone to lock into the system Kingsley brought over from Richmond - where he was assistant coach for two premiership triumphs - there's success coming soon to GWS.
"We're definitely staying in games for longer," Ward said. "There were times last year where we were losing by 50 points and we haven't had that this year.
"So it feels like we're in games which is really good, we're just trying to get that consistency so we're not chasing late.
"We're playing a system-based game now which we never really had under other coaches.
"Everyone's got a role to play and if one guy breaks that we're no chance of doing what we're striving for.
"Every time we've played as we should with that system though, we've played really good footy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
