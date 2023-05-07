Paralympic greats launch call to arms in lead-up to 2032 Brisbane Games

Chad Perris stopped playing the sport he loved because there was no para pathway.
Kat Ross had never even contemplated elite sport as a para-athlete until she attended a talent identification session.
Both are now Paralympics medallists and among Australia's most successful athletes.
So the pair didn't hesitate to be involved with the latest edition of the Paralympic Sport Roadshow at the AIS on Sunday.
The event was designed to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to engage with sport and pursue their dreams, whether that be at the community or elite level.
Eleven sports were present as Paralympics Australia looks to identify athletes in the lead up to the 2032 Brisbane Games.
"The biggest problem for me growing up is we didn't know what was available and what was there," Perris said.
"Being able to come out and try things like wheelchair basketball and sled hockey, there's so many different things you can get into. It's just trying to find a sport to have a crack at."
The individuals attending Sunday's session ranged in age from early teens right through to mature adults, Ross keen to stress you're never too old to take up sport.
The rower was 25 when she attended a come and try session and hasn't looked back.
Now 41, Ross is a Paralympic silver medallist and four time world champion with her sights on gold in Paris next year.
"I did always love sport but never thought I would ever be a world-level athlete," Ross said. "Even my parents never thought that would ever happen.
"It has opened so many doors and opportunities for me and made me grow and develop personally into the person I am today, which I never thought would ever happen. It shows the world is your oyster and your disability isn't your limitation."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
