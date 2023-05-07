The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Paralympic greats launch call to arms in lead-up to 2032 Brisbane Games

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 7 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kat Ross won silver at the Beijing Paralympics shortly after taking up para-rowing.
Kat Ross won silver at the Beijing Paralympics shortly after taking up para-rowing.

Chad Perris stopped playing the sport he loved because there was no para pathway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.