Belconnen was treated to a strong dusting of white on Sunday as Canberra shivered through its coldest day so far this year.
A short, sharp hail storm gave the town centre in Canberra's north-west a distinctly winter feel despite more than three weeks of autumn remaining.
But other parts of Canberra had just a mixture of cold temperatures and rain.
The capital is also expected to wake up to its first frost of the year on Monday, with an overnight low of -1 degrees.
The temperature remained stubbornly in the single digits on Sunday, but is forecast to reach 13 degrees on Monday and 15 degrees on Tuesday.
A sheep graziers' warning was issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, while a damaging surf warning was in place for much of the New South Wales coastline.
The warning area stretched from Merimbula in the south to near Forster in the north.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
