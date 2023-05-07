Football Australia is set to unveil a national approach to tackle referee abuse in the game, as Canberra bucks the country's trend of dwindling referee numbers.
A recent horrific incident in Sydney that saw a referee hospitalised captured the attention of the soccer community nationwide, with Football Australia in dialogue with state and territory associations to devise a new strategy to stamp out the problem.
Capital Football is set to follow Football Australia's lead and roll out the initiatives as part of their commitment to boost the participation of referees and make a safe environment for all participants in the world game.
Capital Football said there had not been a referee abuse incident reported so far this season in Canberra, however, they have not been immune to the issue in the past and have been working with clubs to address it.
While the response in Sydney has been dramatic - with body cams and points deductions for referee abuse introduced - Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich is not wanting such extreme measures.
"We will not tolerate poor behaviour against referees, and will come down very strongly on anyone who abuses a ref," Slavich told The Canberra Times.
"We don't want to take the passion out of the game, either. People can get excited but we're concerned about specific abuse that's above being frustrated with a call. There's a line.
"I know some associations are talking about using body cams, but we're not proceeding down that path. We'll be guided by the national approach."
Capital Football outsourced its refereeing and disciplinary management to Football Australia, with an employee of the national governing body embedded in Canberra.
Kearney Robinson took on that role earlier this year, and so far he's been impressed with how Canberra is defying the pattern of referee shortages.
"It's moving in the right direction in the ACT," the A-League assistant referee said.
"While referee numbers are on the decline nationally, the fact we're going the other way is a reflection on the clubs wanting to promote it and make a safe working environment.
"There are some more things in the pipeline from Football Australia."
Slavich said the region had increased referee numbers "from 370 to 470" with higher match fees and efforts to collaborate with clubs proving effective.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.