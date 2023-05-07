Eddie Jones, that one's for you.
That's the message Noah Lolesio sent to the Wallabies coach as he led the ACT Brumbies to a thrilling victory over the Melbourne Rebels.
The flyhalf put his team in a commanding position when he left the game, the side leading 26-19 midway through the second half.
A Rob Valetini try looked to have secured the win, however Rebels flyhalf Carter Gordon triggered a furious comeback and spent the final five minutes camped inside the Brumbies' 22 in search of an equaliser.
Replacement prop Cabous Eloff had a try disallowed for a double movement before he was held up with less than one minute to play.
That proved to be the end of the Rebels' comeback, the Brumbies holding firm before forcing a turnover and kicking the ball into touch to secure a 33-26 win.
The match was hyped as a battle between two of Australia's most promising flyhalves and they didn't disappoint.
Lolesio was overlooked for Jones' initial training squad, Gordon emerging as a World Cup bolter following his selection.
The Wallabies coach was in attendance on Sunday afternoon, keeping a close eye on proceedings.
Lolesio crossed for two tries and appeared to yell "Carter Gordon" after his second. Talking at half-time, the Brumbies No.10 revealed he entered Sunday's match with plenty of extra motivation.
"It's a bit personal this game, but I'll just keep it on the field," Lolesio told Stan Sport.
Gordon, for his part, refused to take a backwards step and produced two superb plays to put Lachie Anderson over for a double. He also pounced on a loose ball with nine minutes to go to bring his side within seven.
The Rebels flyhalf was on the receiving end of one of the hits of the season when Tamati Tua drove into his ribs midway through the first half. Gordon was a wounded warrior with blood oozing out of his lip but was straight back on his feet and pushed on.
While the two teams sit at different ends of the ladder, Sunday's match was always considered a tricky assignment against a dangerous Melbourne side.
The hosts posed plenty of challenges with ball in hand and they almost stole the contest in the dying minutes.
Coach Stephen Larkham would have breathed a sigh of relief when the referee blew full time while captain Allan Alaalatoa the team stood tall with the game on the line.
"You've definitely got to be proud of that effort," Alaalatoa told Stan Sports. "Maybe towards the last 10 minutes we lacked a bit of concentration and allowed them to get back in the game.
"On the other side, proud of the effort, some big defensive plays on our goal-line saved the game today."
The Brumbies were slow out of the blocks, Josh Kemeny opening the scoring for the Rebels in just the second minute.
Lolesio hit back with his first try six minutes later before he made it 14-7 midway through the first half.
A turnover off the kickoff allowed the Rebels to level the scores, however the Brumbies slowly gained the upper-hand as the half progressed.
The side then turned to their most lethal weapon, Jahrome Brown finishing off a perfect driving maul to make it 21-14.
The Brumbies were at it again early in the second, Brown claiming his second following another unstoppable maul.
While they looked to kick clear, the Rebels refused to go away and always remained within touching distance.
Gordon's try set up a grandstand finish, however the Brumbies were up to the task to secure a hard-fought win.
ACT BRUMBIES 33 (Noah Lolesio 2, Jahrome Brown 2, Rob Valetini tries; Lolesio 3, Ryan Lonergan cons) bt MELBOURNE REBELS 26 (Lachie Anderson 2, Josh Kemeny, Carter Gordon tries; Reece Hodge 3 cons) at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.
