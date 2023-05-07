The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

Super Rugby: Noah Lolesio leads ACT Brumbies past Melbourne Rebels in thriller

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 7 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Noah Lolesio sent a message to Wallabies coach Eddie Jones in Sunday's victory. Picture Getty Images
Noah Lolesio sent a message to Wallabies coach Eddie Jones in Sunday's victory. Picture Getty Images

Eddie Jones, that one's for you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.