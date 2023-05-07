Torrential rain and freezing conditions in the capital forced two NPL Women matches to be postponed on Sunday for the second time in a fortnight.
Tuggeranong United's match against Belconnen United and ANU WFC's clash with West Canberra Wanderers were both called off due to the unplayable grounds at ANU South Oval and Kambah.
Capital Football confirmed both matches will be rescheduled for a later date.
It was the exact same scenario last weekend where half the round four fixtures were postponed due to heavy rain.
The feature game of round five was thankfully still able to be completed in full as Canberra Croatia and Gungahlin United shared points in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Deakin Stadium.
Neither team took an advantage in the first half, but an action-packed second term saw Gungahlin clinch a draw late.
Canberra Croatia got the first breakthrough in the 49th minute as the rain-sodden pitch required total focus from players.
Gungahlin were bogged in their own half, struggling to move the ball from the back.
Croatia sensed their moment and a nice cross to an in-form Brittany Palombi in the box was smashed into the net to give the home side the lead.
Just five minutes later Palombi nailed her second goal of the day on the end of a Jamie Berkley long ball to the far post.
Gungahlin didn't back down despite the two-goal deficit, and clawed one back with a scrappy but effective score by Erika Pennyfield off United's second corner of the match.
Then in the 78th minute Pennyfield struck again for the equaliser after a Canberra Croatia defensive lapse in the tough conditions.
Croatia striker Charli Mitchell was forced off in the final minutes, coming off second best in a challenge for the ball with United goalkeeper Emily Kelly.
NPL Women - Sunday
Canberra Croatia 2 (Palombi 50', 55') dr Gungahlin United 2 (Pennyfield 72', 78')
Canberra Olympic 3 (Jalocha 33', Whittall 45', Thornton 69') bt Canberra United Academy 0
Tuggeranong United vs Belconnen United - postponed
ANU WFC vs West Canberra Wanderers - postponed
NPL Men - Saturday
Tuggeranong United 2 (Walker 21', C. Hislop 88') bt West Canberra Wanderers 1 (Roufogalis 24')
O'Connor Knights 3 (Driscoll 31', Peraic-Cullen 49' (og), Adams 57') dr Gungahlin United 3 (M. Green 5', 43' (p), J. Green 78')
Canberra Olympic 3 (Popovich 22', 39', 42') bt Tigers FC 1 (Kista 14')
Monaro Panthers 1 (Strika 90+3') bt Canberra Croatia 0
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
