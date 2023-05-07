The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Updated

ACT Brumbies hooker Lachlan Lonergan loses jumper in bizarre moment

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 7 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A topless Lachlan Lonergan charges down the field in Sunday's victory. Picture Getty Images
A topless Lachlan Lonergan charges down the field in Sunday's victory. Picture Getty Images

Fans, players and commentators were left scratching their heads after Lachlan Lonergan left his jersey behind on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.