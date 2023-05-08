Times Past: May 9, 1927

On this special day in 1927, a young Canberra Times reported on the 25th anniversary of the federation of Australia.
The front page featured pictures of the young Duke and Duchess of York who were in the country, as well as poems and odes to Australia and Canberra. There was a lot of hope around Australia as a young nation and what Canberra could be and the hopes and dreams of those who created the city.
Twenty-five years had passed since the Commonwealth of Australia was proclaimed at Sydney and the first Federal Parliament was opened in Melbourne by the Duke of Cornwall and York.
During the generation which has elapsed, federation had existed in Australia, but the continent has remained a composition of six states. State boundaries were as plainly marked in the mental geography of Australia as they were in the early 1900s. But a new era was dawning.
Canberra had been built as a national capital - the seat of Australian nationhood, the bond and stimulant at once of a new Australian spirit which knew no party, state or faction. True patriotism, indeed, had no party or state, yet in this fair land, there had been wanting some great fact on which to focus the ideals and aspirations of a people whose character - strikingly original - slowly takes form as pass years of war and peace, drought and plenty, anxious doubt and sunny confidence.
This was the place which Canberra was destined to fill.
As a nation's institutions and beliefs were dependent on its character, so must Canberra be at once the master and servant of Australia.
