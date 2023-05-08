Times Past: May 9, 1927

Canberra had been built as a national capital - the seat of Australian nationhood, the bond and stimulant at once of a new Australian spirit which knew no party, state or faction. True patriotism, indeed, had no party or state, yet in this fair land, there had been wanting some great fact on which to focus the ideals and aspirations of a people whose character - strikingly original - slowly takes form as pass years of war and peace, drought and plenty, anxious doubt and sunny confidence.

