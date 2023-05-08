The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 9, 1927

By Jess Hollingsworth
May 9 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1927.
On this special day in 1927, a young Canberra Times reported on the 25th anniversary of the federation of Australia.

