The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | Saying thank you properly has a lot of value

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
May 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sometimes saying thanks is hard to do. Picture Shutterstock
Sometimes saying thanks is hard to do. Picture Shutterstock

I've made a small change. This is not to be confused with insignificant, but small, nonetheless. And I'd like to share it with you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.